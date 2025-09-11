Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / New Zealand

Tom Phillips case: Officer A shot in the head by deflected bullet while second bullet struck shoulder

By &
NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Tom Phillips case. The Waikato District Commander and Senior Sergeant provide an update on operation Curly. Video / NZ Herald

The life of a police officer struck in the head after Tom Phillips shot him with a powerful hunting rifle was probably saved by the windscreen of his car which deflected the gunfire, sources say.

The constable, referred to as Officer A, was ambushed on a rural Waikato road by

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save