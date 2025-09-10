Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Tom Phillips’ son held rifle as armed police negotiators approached bush hideout

By &
NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Police were led to the site with the help of one of Phillips' children. Video / NZ Herald

One of Tom Phillips’ children was armed when specialist police officers approached their hideout in the bush, the Herald understands.

Sources have told the Herald that Phillips’ son, Maverick, was holding a rifle when members of the police special tactics group (STG) arrived at the site, but officers managed

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save