One of Tom Phillips’ children was armed when specialist police officers approached their hideout in the bush, the Herald understands.
Sources have told the Herald that Phillips’ son, Maverick, was holding a rifle when members of the police special tactics group (STG) arrived at the site, but officers managedto persuade the 10-year-old to drop the gun.
The STG is made up of staff who are trained to deal with high-risk situations, including negotiations, and were tasked with heading into the bush in Waitomo to find Phillips’ remaining children, who were initially unaccounted for after the fugitive was shot dead on Monday.
There was a negotiation which commenced with the children
A camping stove, gas canisters and a pair of adult gumboots were also visible in the photo.
Another image from the same location showed a large bivouac surrounded by ferns and trees.
Saunders described the new site as “cramped” and “dirty” but said it was likely just one of many sites where Phillips and the children had been hiding over the past four years.
Police believe others helped Phillips while on the run and have set up a separate team to investigate possible accomplices.
“Aside from the burglaries we are now able to link to Tom, it is apparent that he had outside help,” Saunders said.
