Several buckets, including the Mitre 10 buckets Phillips was often seen with, sheets of metal, jars holding screws and nails and plastic bottles are also scattered around.
A black tarp is being held up with branches as poles, tied together with rope. Some of the chicken wire is also being used as roofing.
Other items included in the pictures are a pair of adult-sized gumboots and a dome tent.
The roof of the campsite blends well with the ground, with thick ferns and trees covering it from all sides, making it difficult to find from the skies.
Saunders said police understand the site has been the main campsite of Phillips and his children in recent months.
He said the area is difficult to access and well-hidden, which highlights the challenging environment the family used as their base.
The first site, which police released images of on Tuesday, was stocked with firearms, multiple wheels, a jerry can, multiple Sprite cans and large glass bottles.
Police Commissioner Richard Chambers said this morning the first site found on Monday was “probably one of many” that Phillips would have used in the bush.
The images released yesterday showed a small portion of the campsite within the dense bushland.
“We believe they have been moving around. The terrain in this area is challenging. They’ve been on the move and they were deep in the bush, about two kilometres away from where the shooting occurred yesterday morning,” Chambers said.