Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Tom Phillips death: Fugitive father previously sought help with ‘broken down’ vehicle

Cherie Howie
By
Reporter·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Lloyd Geange spoke about how his family crossed paths with the fugitive and his children about three years ago. Video / Hayden Wodward

Tom Phillips came to a remote Te Anga farmhouse and asked two women to help him with his broken down 4WD while on the run from police, telling his apparently “disguised” children to stay inside the vehicle as the women tried to help, the husband of one says.

Lloyd Geange,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save