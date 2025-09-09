Tom Phillips came to a remote Te Anga farmhouse and asked two women to help him with his broken down 4WD while on the run from police, telling his apparently “disguised” children to stay inside the vehicle as the women tried to help, the husband of one says.
Lloyd Geange,speaking a day after Phillips was shot dead in an early morning confrontation with police on Te Anga Rd, said his wife Naomi Geange and daughter-in-law Kezia Geange contacted police after crossing paths with Phillips about three years ago.
He wasn’t sure if that was by calling 111 or the non-urgent 105 number but the women were “concerned” by how police responded, Lloyd Geange said.
The only follow-up was a phone interview two days later, he said.
“They were concerned about the lack of police follow-up… if they’d come out initially they could’ve perhaps found him still up that road, or perhaps his campsite.”
Wood said he dressed up like a farmer while he was searching for Phillips and would drive around with binoculars.
“It is very difficult, because in between here and Kawhia, there are 100-something baches that you cannot see from any road. So I was always keen to know where they were. Used to be a little bit cheeky, stick my nose down roads and drives to look. And I found him, up the road here, it was amazing.”
Wood says he was only 400m away from Phillips.
“I had my binoculars, so he got out his binoculars and was looking at me, and the kids ran out on to the grass and he said, ‘Kids, come all get inside’.
“He walked back inside with the kids and he came back outside with a long thing. I couldn’t quite see what it was, because I was shaking… then I could see the belt waving in the wind. And I thought, I know what that is, it’s a rifle. So I got my ute and I just got out of there.”
Wood said having no phone coverage in the area made it difficult to contact police quickly after he spotted Phillips.
He believes several people, including farmers who have been hiring Phillips for fencing work, have been helping Phillips evade police.
“[Phillips has been hiding] mainly all along this Te Anga Rd and side roads.”
He described the outcome of the police shooting as devastating.
“[I was] devastated. I knew that would happen. I knew that he would pull the gun out first, but the biggest concern was that, if the police fire back they get the kids, not him. But, I mean, it’s not a good outcome.
“I came over this morning because I needed to close it off somehow… and I care for those kids.”
