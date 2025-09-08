Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Marokopa children face ‘triple tragedy’ after Tom Phillips’ death

Natasha Gordon
By
Live News Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

BREAKING: Child Psychologist talks about effects this will have on Tom Phillips' children. Video / NZ Herald

The Marokopa children face a long and difficult road ahead after spending their formative years in what experts describe as a deeply traumatising environment – and now, they must also come to terms with the loss of a parent.

Child psychologist Sara Chatwin told Herald NOW this morning the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save