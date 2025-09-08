“I’m really shocked, and like the police and everybody else, I just felt that there could be a different kind of ending to this. This is a tragedy on so many levels, but I guess for the children, you’ve got a double and a triple tragedy,” Chatwin said.

She said having the way of life they are so accustomed to get stripped away from them will be a significant challenge for the children to tackle.

“You’ve been away from other family, you’ve been living with your dad, you love him, he’s your parent ... to have lost your dad, that is hugely significant, and it will take a whole lot of time,” Chatwin said.

Going forward, these children will need significant support outside of the media glare to give them the opportunity and time to rebuild links under the guidance of professionals, she said.

She said since they have been on the run, the children’s education has likely taken a nosedive, and they wouldn’t have had many social interactions.

“This is a lot of trauma. The trauma of living a different life, the trauma of living with one parent, and then the trauma of having that parent killed in a bizarre situation.

“I’m still in shock myself, so I can only imagine how these children are feeling, and the families. My heart goes out to all of them. It’s just a terribly complex situation,” she said.

What have Phillips’ children endured today?

All of Phillips’ missing children have been found safe and well after years of uncertainty came to a head early this morning.

One of Phillips’ children was at the scene of his death after the burglary and was uninjured during the confrontation.

Police then desperately searched for the remaining children.

It was confirmed that the children were found alone in a very remote campsite at 4.30pm, roughly 2km from the location where their father died.

Tom Phillips, top left, and his three children, first came to national attention when they disappeared in September 2021. Photo / Supplied

Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police Jill Rogers confirmed the children were found well and uninjured, and are now being taken for medical checks.

Rogers said police “safely engaged” with the children.

She said they have been cooperative.

“They will have medical examinations today and we will work very closely with our partners at Oranga Tamariki to ensure that they receive all of the support that they require at this very difficult time,” Rogers said.

