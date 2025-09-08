The Marokopa children face a long and difficult road ahead after spending their formative years in what experts describe as a deeply traumatising environment – and now, they must also come to terms with the loss of a parent.
Child psychologist Sara Chatwin told Herald NOW this morningtheway today’s incident unfolded was a triple tragedy.
Jayda, 12, Maverick, 10, and Ember, 9, were in hiding for three years in the rugged Waikato backcountry with their fugitive father, Tom Phillips, before things came to a dramatic head early this morning.
Phillips was finally cornered on a quad bike with one of his children following a burglary at a farm supplies store in Piopio. The incident escalated into an armed stand-off with police, which ended in his death. A police officer was also critically injured.
“I’m really shocked, and like the police and everybody else, I just felt that there could be a different kind of ending to this. This is a tragedy on so many levels, but I guess for the children, you’ve got a double and a triple tragedy,” Chatwin said.
She said having the way of life they are so accustomed to get stripped away from them will be a significant challenge for the children to tackle.
“You’ve been away from other family, you’ve been living with your dad, you love him, he’s your parent ... to have lost your dad, that is hugely significant, and it will take a whole lot of time,” Chatwin said.
Going forward, these children will need significant support outside of the media glare to give them the opportunity and time to rebuild links under the guidance of professionals, she said.
“They will have medical examinations today and we will work very closely with our partners at Oranga Tamariki to ensure that they receive all of the support that they require at this very difficult time,” Rogers said.
