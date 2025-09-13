Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Letters to the Editor
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Tom Phillips’ shooting a tragedy for police officer and fugitive’s children

Letters
NZ Herald
6 mins to read

Hopefully, in time, the traumatic events of the past week will become a distant memory for Ember, Jayda and Maverick Phillips, the children of fugitive father Tom Phillips, a reader writes. Composite photo / NZME

Hopefully, in time, the traumatic events of the past week will become a distant memory for Ember, Jayda and Maverick Phillips, the children of fugitive father Tom Phillips, a reader writes. Composite photo / NZME

Letter of the week

As one pens these thoughts, the first are for the police officer who sustained critical gunshot wounds.

We can only wish the very best to him and his family. As for the children at the centre of this tragedy, one can only hope that, in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save