Whangārei police responding to emergency incident involving school bus

Police are responding to an emergency incident involving a school bus at Whangarei. Image / Google

The driver of a school bus has been taken for mental health assessment after halting his morning run and shutting himself inside the bus with children.

The incident in Whangārei this morning saw police scrambling to Maunu, a suburb on the west of the city, after reports that the driver of the bus was experiencing a breakdown.

The incident was said to have happened early in the driver's morning school run, and also happened on a teacher-only school day, meaning there were few children aboard.

A St John spokesperson said the ambulance service received a call at 8.26am relating to the bus incident.

One ambulance attended the incident and treated a patient in minor condition, taking the person to Whangārei Hospital.