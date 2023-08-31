Jack Colbourne, owner of the gym Healthy You, has planned a mental health charity event to offer personal training for 24 hours straight. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Jack Colbourne, owner of the gym Healthy You, has planned a mental health charity event to offer personal training for 24 hours straight. Photo / Michael Cunningham

A Whangārei gym owner has organised his first charity event to spread awareness about mental health and to show people exercise isn’t scary.

Healthy You wellness studio and gym owner Jack Colbourne was inspired by the everyday fight of people struggling with mental health.

He wanted to create an event that promoted the idea that if you put your mind to something, you can achieve anything.

Now he and his staff have taken on the challenge to offer personal training for a whole 24 hours at the end of Mental Health Awareness Week on September 22.

The $20 paid for the 30 minute sessions will be donated to the Mental Health Foundation. Colbourne’s goal is to raise $3000.

“I’ve had my own struggles with mental health, as I’m sure everyone has,” he said.

“It’s such a big thing for men and women around the world. Especially in New Zealand, actually, because not a lot of people speak out and talk about it.”

Colbourne said conversations around mental health are huge in the gym community, and going to the gym can have huge mental health benefits.

Having a laugh and a joke with the people within the community can make you feel “so much better”, even for a short moment, he added.

Jack Colbourne is on a mission to raise money for mental health awareness and show people exercising doesn't have to be scary. Photo / Michael Cunningham

“It’s just a nice little energy boost,” Colbourne said. “You feel like you’ve got more to do during the day.”

“We just want people to enjoy people’s company at the gym. To show that [going to the] gym is not actually a bad thing. Everyone that comes here, they love the environment they’re in.”

Colbourne wants to go the whole 24 hours of personal training with no sleep.

“Mentally, that’s just ridiculous, not a lot of people do it. But it’s to show that as a symbol for people - that if you put your mind to something, you can do it.”

Colbourne said there will be food and drinks on the day, and Thai massages will also be available.

“We’re just trying to create good vibes,” he said.

Brodie Stone is the education and general news reporter at the Advocate. Brodie recently graduated from Massey University and has a special interest in the environment and investigative reporting.