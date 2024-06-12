Tui Crescent Foodmarket on Maunu Road was robbed on Wednesday morning. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Police are investigating a report of a robbery at a dairy on Wednesday morning in Whangārei.

Tui Cresent Foodmarket in Maunu was targeted around 7.30am on Wednesday in an armed attack which involved stolen vehicles.

A staff member, who did not want to be named, said they had only just opened before the robbery occurred.

It is alleged one person involved was holding a knife as they rushed towards staff, one member falling over in the process.

“We told [them] ‘you can take whatever you want’.”

Despite staff feeling unsettled, the shop had re-opened and staff were trying to get on as normal on Wednesday afternoon.

Security measures, such as a fog cannon and alarms, did not come in handy as the store had been opened and alarms disarmed, the staff member explained.

A nearby shop worker said it was sad for the staff involved and unsettling for people working in the industry.

“It’s understood a group of people have arrived at the premises in a stolen vehicle, verbally threatened a staff member, before taking some items and then left the area in a second vehicle, which is also believed to have been stolen,” a police spokesperson said.

“The person who was in the premises at the time is being provided with support by police and thankfully no injuries were reported.”

Both vehicles have since been recovered for forensic inquiries and attempts are being made to locate those believed to be involved.

Brodie Stone is an education and general news reporter at the Advocate. Brodie has spent most of her life in Whangārei and is passionate about delving into issues that matter to Northlanders and beyond.



