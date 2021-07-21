Whanganui's War Memorial Centre finalist for NZ event venue of the year

The Whanganui War Memorial Centre and forecourt as it was being transformed into the Masters Games hub. Photo / Bevan Conley

The use of the Whanganui War Memorial Centre for this year's Downer New Zealand Masters Games is in the running for the best event venue in the country.

It's one of three nominees for the title as part of the New Zealand Event Awards Gala.

During the event, the venue's building and forecourt was transformed into a games village for competitions as well as social gatherings.

The venue is competing against Canterbury University's Haere-roa facility for its hosting of the NZ Antarctic Science Conference, and Claudelands Oval in Hamilton for SIX60 Saturdays.

Whanganui Mayor Hamish McDouall said the facility was world-class, with its growing utilisation indicative of its profile across the country.

"It is a great venue. The Pioneer Room is architecturally a beautiful room, and the hall itself can host everything. It hosted the Labour Party conference to ballroom dancing to things in between," McDouall said.

"The Memorial Hall has proved its worth, and when you've got such a venue as that, it is ideal for something like the Masters Games."

McDouall said the original concept for the venue during construction was to be a community-driven space, which continues to this day.

"It's hosted religious festivals, expos, public meetings, a fashion show and concerts. It can host a lot of people and a variety of events.

"It's pretty exciting to see that great work recognised with this nomination."

The winners of the award will be announced at the NZEA Event Awards gala evening in Hastings on September 30.