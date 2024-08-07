Jones, 19, was presented with an achievement award by Whanganui Mayor Andrew Tripe at a function in council chambers this week.

Tripe said Whanganui had matured to a point where it could hold its own on the world stage.

“Whanganui does punch above its weight and more specifically, the people from Whanganui punch above their weight.

“You have just done that with what I thought was an enthralling and inspiring documentary.”

Tripe applauded Jones’ determination and hard work to “surge from, I would imagine, some self-doubt, to a person of influence”.

“Many people see dyslexia as a disability. You, however, see it as a possibility.

“You flipped the views of many people.”

Jones, a former Whanganui Collegiate student, is on a quick visit home from Boston in the United States where he is studying business and entrepreneurship at Babson College.

He is the first New Zealander to be accepted to the institution.

Jones said he had continued to advocate for those with dyslexia following the release of the documentary.

“I’ve had meetings with both the current and previous Ministers of Education about policy in New Zealand and there have also been a lot of corporate speaking events.

“I recently spoke at the Global Women’s Champions for Change which brought together companies that employ 150,000-plus people.”

He was a finalist for Young New Zealander of the Year in 2023 and chaired a board of youth advocates who developed and presented a white paper to the caucuses of leading political parties in the lead-up to that year’s general election.

He said he was excited to be studying in the US.

“There are five million people in the wider Boston area so it’s a big shift.

“I’ve got a few more years at university so I’ll probably be pretty fixated on that.

“I’m sure I’ll pursue something of the business nature but I’m not too set on what that might be just yet.”

Tripe said he was at the premiere of Unlocking Potential at Whanganui Collegiate’s auditorium.

It received a standing ovation, he said.

“I rushed in there after a busy day and was gobsmacked by what you had achieved.

“It’s ricocheted right across our community but it’s also had an impact on others around the world”.

