Elliot Jones will be hitting the red carpet in Auckland this week. Photo / Bevan Conley

Elliot Jones will be hitting the red carpet in Auckland this week. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui teenager Elliot Jones is on his way to Auckland as a finalist in this year’s New Zealand Youth Film Festival (NZYFF) awards.

Jones’ Unlocking Potential shines a light on living with dyslexia and is up against two others for film of the year - ages 15 to 18.

It had its first screening at a sold-out Prince Edward Auditorium at Whanganui Collegiate in July.

In the film, Jones talks to prominent New Zealanders about their dyslexia journeys and how the condition has played a part in their lives.

He said he was pretty shocked to see his name on the awards’ shortlist.

“Winning would be really nice, but mostly just for the benefit of getting it pushed out to more people.

“That was the whole hope behind doing this.”

The film had received a really positive reaction from a range of different people, Jones said.

Unicef chief executive Michelle Sharp, former All Black and current Crusaders head coach Scott Robertson, Weta Workshop founder Sir Richard Taylor, and world champion shot putter Tom Walsh are all interviewed in the documentary.

Jones also lives with dyslexia.

“I was pretty inspired along the way by talking to these incredible people.

“Who wouldn’t be? They are New Zealand legends, pretty much.”

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson is one of many prominent Kiwis Jones interviewed for the film. Photo / Photosport

The film festival is free to enter and open to people aged 15 to 24.

Films can be of any story, genre, or theme but not “excessively violent or vulgar”.

There were over 350 entries this year.

Unlocking Potential is up against Turmoil by Aiden Gray and Dungeons and Narcissism by Byron Bunning.

Adobe senior strategic development manager - pro video, Jon Barrie, was one of panellists who reviewed the film.

He said he was particularly impressed by how engaging it was to watch and how well thought out the film was overall.

“Elliot is clearly a highly talented film-maker and someone we will certainly hope to see more films from in the future.”

The film helped raise $60,000 for the Dyslexia Foundation of New Zealand, Jones said.

“That was through a mix of different things. We had sponsors, but mostly it was just people donating to the cause after seeing the documentary online.

“It really added up.”

After “a pretty crazy year” up to the film’s release, there may be a bit of a wait for Jones’ next film.

“I might leave it for a while but who knows what might happen in the future,” he said.

“I’m still looking to spread the message about dyslexia though.

“I’ve gone into a couple of different schools to talk about it, and opportunities like this [film festival] really help get that message out there.”

This year’s New Zealand Youth Film Festival awards are on December 9 at the Sir Paul Reeves Building at Auckland University of Technology (AUT).















