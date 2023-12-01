St Anne's School students Boston Beamsley, Benji Edmonds and Wyatt Houlahan at the Mitre 10 Mega Whanganui Tough Kid challenge. Photo / Bevan Conley

St Anne's School students Boston Beamsley, Benji Edmonds and Wyatt Houlahan at the Mitre 10 Mega Whanganui Tough Kid challenge. Photo / Bevan Conley

Thousands of students from Whanganui schools took part in a massive race through an obstacle course in Cooks Gardens on Thursday and Friday.

The obstacles included volunteer firefighters spraying the children with an industrial hose, a giant water slide and massive rubber duck.

Mitre 10 Mega Whanganui Tough Kid event co-ordinator Quinn Hemingway said it had been a big lead-up to the day.

“It’s been a lot of work and organising between sponsors, obstacle providers and volunteers.”

Hemingway said close to 2500 students were involved in the day and they seemed stoked, “just for kids to get out there and have fun and participate”.

Photo Gallery

Image 1 of 16 : Mitre 10 MEGA Whanganui Tough Kid, Tough Teen & Quiet Hour. Day one Tough Teen. Photo / Bevan Conley

St Anne’s School student Boston Beamsley said the hardest part of the course was the hill at Cooks Gardens.

His classmate Wyatt Houlahan said it was “really fun”.

“I felt really proud of myself.”

Benji Edmonds said he enjoyed the waterslide and the water wasn’t too cold.

“I got sprayed with the fire hose but it didn’t hurt.”

St Anne’s School teacher Erin McCullum said the course encouraged kids to give things a go: “Digging in and just giving it 100 per cent, not worrying if they’re coming first but just pushing themselves out of their comfort zone.”

She said this was the pinnacle event to end the year that students looked forward to.

“I think it’s really good for our community as a whole to have an event like this to bring people together.”

Eva de Jong is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle covering health stories and general news. She began as a reporter in 2023.



