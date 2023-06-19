A Whanganui man was transferred to Wellington Hospital after being assaulted in the early hours of Sunday morning. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The man hospitalised in critical condition after an assault in central Whanganui on Sunday morning has been transferred to Wellington Hospital and is now in a stable condition in the intensive care unit.

The incident occurred on Sunday on the corner of St Hill and Ridgway streets.

Police located the man around 2.15am and he was initially transported to Whanganui Hospital in a critical condition.

Police are working to determine the circumstances of the incident with inquiries ongoing.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation has been asked to contact police.

People can either call 105 or visit the ‘105 Police Non-Emergency’ webpage, accessible through the ‘Get in Touch’ menu of the police website.

On the page click on the ‘Update Report’ section and reference the file number 230618/3302.

Alternatively, information could be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.