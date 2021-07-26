Whanganui man sentenced to nine years in prison for string of violent offences

Ashleigh Crowley-Lewis was sentenced in the Whanganui District Court on Wednesday, July 21. Photo / Bevan Conley

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

Ashleigh Crowley-Lewis will spend nine years in prison after pleading guilty to a raft of charges following "10 years of horrific abuse".

The 29-year-old pleaded guilty to two charges of rape, two charges of intentional damage, two charges of male assaults female, one charge of unlawful sexual connection, one charge of reckless driving and one charge of breach of a protection order.

Crowley-Lewis appeared for sentencing at the Whanganui District Court on Wednesday.

One victim told the court of experiencing "10 years of horrific abuse".

The victim said Crowley-Lewis's uncontrollable anger was ever-present.

During a fit of rage, Crowley once rammed his vehicle into a house.

"I still can't believe the damage and hurt you caused," she said.

"You let your demons win. We begin to heal, and I'm glad you're far away from us."

A second victim said she would "never forgive or forget" what he had done to her.

Crowley-Lewis was prone to outbursts of rage and tantrums, she said.

The incident that made her the most angry involved Crowley-Lewis suddenly pulling the handbrake when she had been driving at 100 kilometres per hour, she said.

"You wanted me to lie to police and say I did it, so you didn't lose your job and your licence," she said.

"You didn't care about anyone but yourself."

Defence lawyer Fergus Steedman said his client was "appalled" by the harm he had caused.

"He is able to recognise the tremendous qualities in both the victims that he couldn't see before," Steedman said.

Crowley-Lewis' own turbulent childhood had played a significant part in his behaviour as a teenager and adult, Steedman said.

"The child is the father of the man."

Judge Ian Carter said it was clear by their impact statements that both victims were deeply and adversely affected by Crowley-Lewis's actions, and suffered from PTSD, fear, anxiety, lack of sleep and flashbacks to their experiences.

"Those effects continue to be present," Carter said.