Rangitīkei man sent to prison for child sexual offences, possession of objectionable material

File photo / Bevan Conley

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

A Rangitīkei man has been sent to prison for a series of sexual offences committed between 2011 and 2019.

The 40-year-old pleaded guilty to two charges of sexual conduct with a child under 12, one charge of sexual conduct with a young person under 16, six charges of possession of an objectionable publication, and one charge of distribution of an objectionable publication.

Following allegations by the victim, police located in excess of 2500 objectionable images featuring sexual abuse and exploitation of children on various devices belonging to him.

Two images featuring the victim were also discovered.

The man was alleged to have been in possession of 2895 objectionable publications, and to have distributed 57 objectionable publications between February 2019 and May 2019.

He was sentenced in the Whanganui District Court on July 21.

In court, defence lawyer Megan Jaquiery said her client maintained his actions towards the victim were not sexually motivated, but he had entered guilty pleas because he didn't want to make them give evidence.

He was of good character and he had done "a number of good things in his community", Jaquiery said.

Crown prosecutor Ryan Benic said the man had committed prolonged, serious offending, and although he had offered to assist police when confronted with evidence, he "didn't identify any other offences or offenders".

Judge Ian Carter said it was troubling the man continued to deny sexual conduct with a child.

"That denial is indicative of a lack of remorse," Carter said.

His only previous conviction had been for reckless driving a number of years ago.

He was sentenced to two years and 10 months' imprisonment.

He will now be on the sex offender register.

The electronic devices that were seized have been ordered to be destroyed.