New Zealand

Whanganui law graduate Tāwhiao McMaster admitted to the bar in te reo Māori

5 minutes to read

Tāwhiao McMaster (sitting) with (from left) cousin Shannon Wroe, koro Roy McMaster, sister Te Amo McMaster-Davis, māmā Ebony McMaster and moving counsel Aidan Warren at the Hamilton High Court. Photo / Supplied

Mike Tweed
Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui law graduate Tāwhiao McMaster is the first person to be admitted to the bar in a fully te reo Māori ceremony.

McMaster was recently admitted to the bar in the High Court at Hamilton

