Crews removed the couch from the property and helped flush out the smoke. File photo / Bevan Conley

Crews removed the couch from the property and helped flush out the smoke. File photo / Bevan Conley

Fire crews were called to a smoke-filled house in Aramoho after a couch caught fire.

Emergency services were alerted to the Arran Place fire at about 5.30pm on Wednesday.

Crews removed the couch from the property and helped flush out the smoke from the home.

No one was injured.