The adage, ‘you’ve got to lose a final to win a final’ came true in historic fashion for Utiku Old Boys, who held up the undefeated Forest 360 Marist Knights by centimetres to win the Whanganui rugby senior championship 12-10 on Saturday.
It was the first title for the small Taihape club since 1992′s premier Rosebowl Trophy, while they were senior runners-up last year.
Utiku had the influential breeze in the opening half, but Marist scored first – after winger Kuliasi Ligaitamana charged down an attempted clearance and regained it to score a converted try.
Marist had other kickable penalty options yet looked to keep attacking the line, but Utiku held them and then broke out through a long dash by first-five Nigel Nuku – his support transferring the ball to both sides of the park before No 8 James Coogan stepped and dragged two tacklers over to score, with centre Gavin Martin converting.