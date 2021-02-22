Whales stranded again at Farewell Spit, 19 dead

Project Jonah and DOC were on the scene of the stranding at Farewell Spit yesterday. Photo / Project Jonah

Heartbroken rescuers have just found a pod of whales have beached again at Farewell Spit.

After a mass stranding on Monday, the long-finned pilot whales were walked out at high tide that night.

But 28 have returned again at the remote beach, with another 10 dying to bring the death toll to a total of 19.

Project Jonah manager Daren Grover said the whales were found on the beach again at first light and there's a short window to get them out again at full tide.

"We have volunteers and members of the public out there, working to get these whales back into deeper water. Our high tide is approximately 8am this morning."