A Whakatāne man has been critically injured after he was hit by two cars overnight as police appeal for the driver to come forward.

A Whakatāne man has been critically injured after he was hit by two cars overnight as police appeal for the driver to come forward.

A Whakatāne man has been critically injured after he was hit by two cars overnight as police appeal for the driver to come forward.

A police spokesperson said he was seriously injured on White Pine Bush Rd shortly after midnight.

“The injured man remains in hospital and is in a critical condition.

“It is believed that the injured man was hit by at least two vehicles.”