Whakatāne medic inspired by NZ Army training to become ironman

“I really loved being in the Army reserve. It built up my confidence, opened up so many doors and provided networking opportunities. I wouldn’t have thought about being a medic in the military if it wasn’t for that,” she says.

“It was an interesting switch too coming from university; the class sizes were so much bigger, compared to the 18 that were in my university class.

“We studied, trained and lived together so you really are building lifelong friends. It’s been so valuable to have that support around me.”

Private Caroline Paulsen during field training on their Defence Medic course.

Beyond the medical experiences of the course, she says it’s the gruelling field training which gave her the inspiration and drive to start competing in ironman races.

At high school she’d always been a keen swimmer and was already doing a decent amount of running as part of her physical training in camp – so she started incorporating some bike training and hasn’t looked back since.

She has now completed three Ironman 70.3 races which comprise a 1.9km swim, 90km cycle and a 21.1km run.

“I finished my last one in five hours and 43 minutes which was about half an hour better than I had planned,” says Private Paulsen.

Her efforts have secured her a spot in the Ironman 70.3 World Championship, which is fortunately being held in Taupō this year.

Private Paulsen is gearing up for the Ironman 70.3 World Championship in Taupō later this year.

She says there’s no doubt her training outside of the classroom has also helped her with her trade, especially when she’s out in the field.

“The military and combat element adds extra pressures you wouldn’t normally think about,” she says.

“You are navigating weapons and working with radios in dangerous environments. By day three or four in the field, you were mentally and physically exhausted.

“You look back on it now and it was such a fun experience, but at the time it can be very stressful to keep up the high standard of care when they threw different scenarios at you.”

Now she has graduated, Private Paulsen has completed a trade change to the Royal New Zealand Air Force and will be posted to Base Auckland in Whenuapai.

It comes with the bonus of being based close to her Ironman coach.

“So, I am looking forward to continuing my training as I prepare for the upcoming worlds race in December.”

Private Paulsen will soon trade change to the Royal New Zealand Air Force to be based out of RNZAF Base Auckland at Whenuapai.

- SunLive