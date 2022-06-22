A Lotto Powerball ticket sold in Whakatāne has won more than $12 million. Photo / Supplied

A Lotto Powerball ticket sold in Whakatāne has won more than $12 million. Photo / Supplied

A Lotto ticket bought in Whakatāne has won $12.25 million with Powerball first division.

The winning ticket was sold at Halfway Store in Whakatāne, in the eastern Bay of Plenty.

The prize is made up of $12m from Powerball First Division and $250,000 from Lotto First Division.

Wednesday's winner is the ninth Powerball multi-millionaire of 2022, and the win comes just three weeks after a lucky Auckland man scored himself $6.3 million with Powerball First Division.

The man is looking forward to buying a house and helping his family.

The biggest Powerball win this year was $28.1 million on 26 March from an Auckland ticket.

Three other lucky Lotto players will also be celebrating tonight after each winning $250,000 with Lotto first division.

The winning tickets were sold at Kelston Digital Photos in Auckland and on MyLotto to players from Taupō and Southland.

Eighteen players each won $12,933 with Lotto second division.

One lucky player also won Powerball second division, taking their total winnings to $28,133. The winning Powerball second division ticket was sold at Devonport New World in Auckland.

Other winners were in Whangarei, Whitianga, Rotorua, Tokoroa, Napier, Manawatu - Whanganui, Masterton, Lower Hutt, Hokitika, Christchurch and Darfield.

Meanwhile, Strike has rolled over and will be $500,000 on Saturday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores was advised to check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, online at mylotto.co.nz, or through the Lotto NZ App.

Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to enquire about the best way to claim a prize.