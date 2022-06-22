A Lotto ticket bought in Whakatāne has won $12.25 million with Powerball first division.
The winning ticket was sold at Halfway Store in Whakatāne, in the eastern Bay of Plenty.
The prize is made up of $12m from Powerball First Division and $250,000 from Lotto First Division.
Wednesday's winner is the ninth Powerball multi-millionaire of 2022, and the win comes just three weeks after a lucky Auckland man scored himself $6.3 million with Powerball First Division.
The man is looking forward to buying a house and helping his family.
The biggest Powerball win this year was $28.1 million on 26 March from an Auckland ticket.
Three other lucky Lotto players will also be celebrating tonight after each winning $250,000 with Lotto first division.
The winning tickets were sold at Kelston Digital Photos in Auckland and on MyLotto to players from Taupō and Southland.
Eighteen players each won $12,933 with Lotto second division.
One lucky player also won Powerball second division, taking their total winnings to $28,133. The winning Powerball second division ticket was sold at Devonport New World in Auckland.
Other winners were in Whangarei, Whitianga, Rotorua, Tokoroa, Napier, Manawatu - Whanganui, Masterton, Lower Hutt, Hokitika, Christchurch and Darfield.
Meanwhile, Strike has rolled over and will be $500,000 on Saturday night.
Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores was advised to check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, online at mylotto.co.nz, or through the Lotto NZ App.
Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to enquire about the best way to claim a prize.