Police were called to the incident about 4.30am. Photo / NZME

Police were called to the incident about 4.30am. Photo / NZME

A Whakatāne jewellery store owner is devastated after her business was ram raided this morning.

Renshaws Showcase Jewellers owner Hayley Cobb said she was alerted to the ram raid by a security company about 4.30am and went to The Strand store straight away.

She said the situation was "devastating".

"The car [they had] used was still on the footpath and the police were here - it was just glass everywhere.

Unfortunately we will be closed this morning while we clean up from an early morning ram raid Posted by Renshaws Showcase Jewellers on Sunday, July 24, 2022

"No jewellery was taken. We have fairly good security measures with a roller door etc so they hit it plenty of times but did actually manage to get entry and attempted to take something.

"But once they were inside I think they must have run out of time."

Cobb said she had CCTV footage and was working with police.

"You feel like a bit of a sitting duck - we've got bollards that [are] being manufactured at the moment. As soon as we get the new frontage in, we're going to install the bollards and hopefully that will be a bit more of a deterrent in the future."

A police spokeswoman said police were investigating the early-morning burglary on The Strand in which a vehicle was used to force entry into a retail premises.

The vehicle was left at the scene.

Inquiries, including a forensic examination, will be conducted to determine what had occurred, the spokeswoman said.

There have been no arrests at this time.

Meanwhile, police are making inquiries following a burglary at an Edgecumbe business on College Rd this morning.

The burglary was reported to police just after 5am.