Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Whakatāne house fire: Brownie Hitaua died after unattended cooking sparked fire - coroner

4 minutes to read
Brownie Hitaua died in a fire caused by unattended cooking in Whakatane in November 2020. Photo / Supplied

Brownie Hitaua died in a fire caused by unattended cooking in Whakatane in November 2020. Photo / Supplied

Kelly Makiha
By
Kelly Makiha

Multimedia Journalist

Brownie Hitaua was a "great father and grandfather" but he was also drunk, stoned and high on methamphetamine when he decided to cook himself something to eat.

The 47-year-old's body was found inside his Whakatāne

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.