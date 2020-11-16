Whakaari/White Island: What the fresh ash emissions tell us

Whakaari/White Island. Photo / File

Whakaari/White Island continues to emit ash, however testing shows no new magma is present, GNS Science says.

Fresh observations yesterday showed volcanic gas levels had decreased and the Volcanic Alert Level for the island remained at level 2.

Last week ash and dark plumes could be seen coming from Whakaari for the first time this year. Ash deposits were observed on some of the island's cameras, and at times, a darker than usual plume was reported from the mainland.

GNS Science said gas-measuring and observation flights yesterday still reported

small amounts of ash in the plume, however, observations indicated a lower level of ash emission over the past few days.

Laboratory analyses of the ash showed it comprised hydrothermal minerals and old

volcanic material and that no new magma was present. The ash particles were material eroded from the 2019 vent area by the flow of steam and gas.

During fine weather conditions, plumes of gas, steam, and possibly ash would be seen rising above the island and trailing off downwind. Should any explosive activity produce a significant ash cloud, the likelihood of ash affecting the mainland remained very low, GNS Science said.

There has been no reported impact beyond Whakaari/White Island from last week's ash emission although in favourable wind conditions the current plume may be noticed on the mainland as weak acid rain.

During the past week, a sequence of small earthquakes and a larger than normal

volcanic earthquake were located close to the volcano.

Low-level volcanic tremor continues. This varied seismic activity is not unusual for Whakaari/White Island.

The Volcanic Alert Level reflected the current level of volcanic unrest or activity and was not a forecast of future activity. Volcanic Alert Level 2 indicates the primary hazards are those expected during volcanic unrest; discharge of steam and volcanic gas, earthquakes, landslides and hydrothermal activity.

While Volcano Alert Level 2 is mostly associated with environmental hazards, eruptions can still occur with little or no warning.