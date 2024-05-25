A minor eruption occurred at Whakaari/White Island. The Volcanic Alert Level has been increased to 3. Photo GeoNet

Authorities monitoring activity on White Island/Whakaari over the last few days say the island might be entering a “heightened state of unrest”.

A minor eruption occurred at the volcanic island located off the Bay of Plenty coast around 8.20am yesterday morning.

The volcanic alert level has been increased to 3. There are 5 levels in the alert system.

Duty volcanologist Yannik Behr said activity seen today and yesterday could continue in the coming days, characterised by energetic bursts of steam and gas with small concentrations of ash.

“There are no clear signs that the eruptive activity will become much more energetic, but this could occur with little to no warning,” he said.

“Should future eruptions become larger, producing volcanic ash, and should the wind direction change substantially, it is possible that ash could be dispersed onshore.”

Behr said based on limited information there have been no clear indications of volcanic ash in the volcanic plumes to date.

“GNS Science works closely with Emergency Management Bay of Plenty and other local authorities to ensure they have the science information they need to give public advice and keep people safe.”

Emergency Management Bay of Plenty’s public information manager, Lisa Glass, said in consultation with the Bay of Plenty Regional Council Harbourmaster, they had advised all vessels to avoid the waters around Whakaari/White Island until further notice.

“There is nothing to see, and people put themselves at risk of harm if there is a further eruption. There may also be debris and ashfall in the area around the island.”

Bay of Plenty Civil Defence said via social media that land ashfall was unlikely.

However, the advice from NZ Civil Defence if there is ashfall is to stay indoors, keep pets indoors, not attempt to clear ash from your roof while ash is falling, and avoid non-essential driving.

If you have to drive, drive slowly, maintain a safe following distance behind other traffic, use headlights on low beam, and avoid using wipers because ash can scratch windscreens.

Twenty-two people died when the volcanic island off the Bay of Plenty erupted on December 9, 2019.