An aerial view of Whaakari/White Island.

A minor eruption has occurred at Whakaari/White Island.

GNS Science said the erupion happened at approximately 8.20am.

The Volcanic Alert Level has been increased to 3.

Duty volcanologist Yannik Behr said the minor eruption was observed as a vigorous steam plume above the island.

“As we have no sensors on the island we are relying on webcams and satellite imagery to assess the situation.

“Based on our limited information there were no clear indications of ash in the plume and if there was it would be unlikely to reach the mainland under current wind conditions.

“The steam plume above the island has now reverted to more normal levels.”

GNS Science volcanologists are monitoring the volcano and further information will be released as soon as it is available, a statement said.

“As that information becomes available, we may change the Volcanic Alert Level to more accurately reflect the current situation.”

More to come.







