Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Whakaari/White Island eruption: Who could WorkSafe charge?

4 minutes to read
Video will play in
Play now
Don't auto play
Never auto play
NZ Herald were in the air in the hours after the dramatic eruption of White Island and captured stunning footage of NZ's most active volcano. Video / Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust / George Novak
Samantha Olley
By:

Multimedia journalist

The outcome of WorkSafe's Whakaari/White Island investigation is expected in the next week.

More than 25 fulltime WorkSafe staff have been involved in the probe into possible breaches of health and safety law, leading up

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.