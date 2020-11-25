Fatal crash: Tractor driver killed in crash with milk tanker on SH5 at Ngatira

Police had to divert traffic after a serious crash yesterday. Photo / File

Police have released the name of the man who died in a crash between a milk tanker and a tractor on State Highway 5, Ngatira yesterday.

He was 55-year-old Brooke John Thomas, of Reporoa.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to the crash, about 25km northwest of Rotorua, about 10.40am yesterday.

They later confirmed one person, the tractor driver, died in the crash.

The truck driver suffered moderate to minor injuries.

Earlier, a St John spokeswoman said two ambulances and a helicopter were sent to the scene.

A cafe owner in the area said she had seen a lot of emergency service vehicles driving past before closing the road.

"There were about four police cars, a helicopter, two ambulances," she said.