Emergency services at milk tanker and tractor crash near Rotorua

State Highway 5 is now closed following a crash between a milk tanker and a mowing tractor near Rotorua.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to the crash, about 25km northwest of Rotorua, about 10.40am.

SH5 TIRAU TO ROTORUA - ROAD CLOSED - 11:45AM

Due to a serious truck crash #SH5 is NOW CLOSED between Tirau and Rotorua. Delay your journey or allow extra time for a detour via Tauranga. Heavy vehicles detour via Tokoroa. More: https://t.co/cqcMo3hSll ^TP pic.twitter.com/T1JH7R3lNR — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) November 24, 2020

The drivers of both vehicles are currently trapped.

The road is blocked while emergency services are at the scene.

Motorists planning to use the route are advised to delay travel until further notice or allow extra time for a detour via Tauranga. Heavy vehicles should detour via Tokoroa.

A St John spokeswoman said two ambulances and a helicopter were on the scene.

More to come.

