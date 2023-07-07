Whakaari/White Island after its eruption on December 9, 2019. Photo / NZME

By RNZ

Three commercial helicopter tour operators have pleaded guilty at the eleventh hour and will no longer go to trial over health and safety failings in the leadup to the deadly Whakaari/White Island eruption in 2019.

The judge-alone trial starts next week and today’s joint guilty plea takes the number of defendants down to six, including the island’s owners.

Volcanic Air, Kahu and Aerius entered guilty pleas to amended charges in the Auckland District Court.

Sentencing is set for August.