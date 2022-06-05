Stephanie Browitt has worn the compression mask during her 30 months of treatment. Video / 60 Minutes Australia

Stephanie Browitt has worn the compression mask during her 30 months of treatment. Video / 60 Minutes Australia

WARNING - GRAPHIC IMAGES

Whakaari White Island volcano survivor Stephanie Browitt has publicly removed her face compression bandage for the first time since suffering burns to more than 70 per cent of her body from the tragedy.

Stephanie was touring New Zealand with her sister and father when the volcano erupted on December 9, 2019.

Her sister Krystal and father Paul were among the 22 people killed.

Stephanie spent two weeks in a coma fighting for her life while suffering with third-degree burns to her body.

Now, for the first time in two-and-a-half years, she has unveiled her face to the world and released never seen before images of the extent of her injuries.

White Island volcano survivor Stephanie Browitt has shared an incredible update on her recovery, removing her facial compression bandage for the first time in more than two years. Photo / 60 Minutes

Looking at the mirror while speaking to 60 Minutes, Stephanie paused and said she sees "'a person who has gone through much more than I ever expected in life".

"I am tougher than I ever thought I would be.

"I think I have learnt that the fight for survival is a real thing. I was fighting every day to survive, just to get back to myself.

"I never knew I had this in me."

Recalling the horror that unfolded, Stephanie said things went horribly wrong when they were leaving the crater.

She described seeing black smoke spewing from its centre.

Seconds later, their lives changed forever.

"Only a few seconds later, we heard the front tour guide scream, 'Run' and that's when we realised and made the split-second decision to just bolt," Stephanie recalled.

"It was coming from behind and getting louder and louder as it was coming closer and you could hear all the rocks. You could hear the sound of all the rocks hitting the ground and people just screaming.

"I didn't think I would survive...I thought I was going to die."

Stephanie and her father were stranded on the island for hours before being airlifted to Australia.

Her sister, Krystal, was never off the island alive. Her body was retrieved days later by rescue crews.

Sadly, their father Paul died from his injuries a month after the blast.

She underwent six months of gruelling surgeries, including getting her fingers amputated.

Now she's shared never-before seen photos of her injuries during that time period.

The graphic images highlight the severity of her burns which stopped layers off her head, back, arms, torso and legs.

It left her exposed limbs needing skin grafts.

Her recovery was traumatic and at times she wondered if she would ever pull on through.

But despite the immense pain, she says the hardest thing was learning to live without her father or sister.

"I wish my dad and sister were still alive and still with me.

"I wish that day would leave me, it has caused me many sleepless nights... nightmares.

"There are many times when my mind won't shut off. Even now, it still hurts a lot. I just hope my sister and dad can see me now and what I have gone through."

Her mother, Marie, decided to stay on their cruise ship the day it erupted - a decision that ultimately saved her life.

It meant she could be the rock to Stephanie's recovery, pushing her and supporting her every step of the way even while dealing with the loss of her husband and daughter.

Stephanie credits her mother for her recovery, and says while she misses her family she's glad at least one survived so her mother wouldn't be left with no one.

"Whilst my scars are visible, she has her own that aren't visible, but she has always made sure to put me first," Stephanie said.

Stephanie is now looking forward to the future and hopes to "go back to as normal a life as possible", by returning to working full-time, recommencing her social life, and possibly travelling.

She recently celebrated her 26th birthday with friends - without her compression bandages - and has regained her driver's license, giving her a renewed sense of freedom.

Despite being open about her injuries and recovery, she was fearful of taking her mask off and being judged by others.

But the support has been overwhelming and helped her overcome her own concerns.

"I get a lot of people sharing their own stories about their battles with their own personal issues. If I can just make a difference in one person's life, that means everything to me.

"No one should be ashamed off their scars, because it represents their battle.

"I hope I can continue to learn to be comfortable in my own skin, because everyone should feel comfortable in their own skin.

"No matter what."