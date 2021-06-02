Whakaari/ White Island eruption: 13 accused to make second court appearances

Families of the victims are a part of a mihi whakatau (formal welcome) organised by tangata whenua and the Ministry of Justice. Photo / George Novak

The 13 parties charged by WorkSafe in the aftermath of the deadly Whakaari eruption are appearing in a Whakatāne court this morning.

Three individuals and 10 companies face charges after the deaths of 22 people and injuries to 25 others when Whakaari erupted on December 9, 2019.

The 13 defendants' cases were called in the Whakatāne District Court today for an administrative hearing presided over by Judge Evangelos Thomas to discuss matters.

Scene outside the Whakatane courthouse this morning. Photo / George Novak

The hearing has started with a mihi whakatau (formal welcome) which will be followed by the administrative part of the proceedings which may take the whole day.

The hearing is also being live-streamed to nearby Acacia House, where interested parties also gathered.

Whakaari/ White Island erupted on December 9, 2019. Photo / File

Judge Thomas earlier said that victims and the Whakatāne wider community should have the opportunity to have their views presented to him at the hearing.

White Island Tours Ltd; Whakaari Management Ltd and its directors James, Peter and Andrew Buttle; Kahu (NZ) Ltd; the National Emergency Management Agency; Institute of

Geological Nuclear Sciences Ltd (GNS Science]; Volcanic Air Safaris Ltd and Aerius Ltd are among the defendants.

Also charged are Inflite Charters Ltd, ID Tours NZ Ltd and Tauranga Tourism Services Ltd.

The 10 companies and organisations and three company directors are accused of breaching the Health and Safety at Work Act 2015.

Whakaari Management's directors James, Peter and Andrew Buttle each face one charge.

It is alleged that each, as an officer of the company, failed to exercise due diligence to ensure the company was meeting its health and safety obligations.

Whakaari Management Ltd, which granted licences to tour operators, face two charges.

The charge particulars state that it was reasonable for the company to ensure workers and tourists were supplied with "appropriate personal protection equipment".

The charges relate to alleged offending between April 2016 and December 2019.

White Island Tours Ltd face two charges of alleged offending between April 2017 and December 2019, which relates to its duty of care to workers and tourists.

In relation to tourists, it is alleged that it was reasonable to ensure the tour booking confirmation included sufficient details of the hazards and risks of visiting Whakaari.

White Islands Tours guide Tipene Maangi died as result of the Whakaari eruption. Photo / File

Two White Island Tours' guides Hayden Marshall-Inman and Tipene Maangi died.

Marshall-Inman's body was never found while two other guides Jake Milbank and Kelsey Waghorn were seriously injured.

Kahu (NZ) Ltd also faced two charges relating to the health and safety of workers and tourists - the company director and pilot Mark Law rescued five people from the island.

The National Emergency Management Agency faced one charge for alleged offending between April 2016 and December 2019.

The Agency provides leadership in reducing risk, being ready for and responding to and recovering from emergencies.

GNS Science, which monitors volcanic activity and assigns alert levels for each volcano, Volcanic Air Safaris Ltd and Aerius Ltd faced two charges each.

White Islands Tours guide Hayden Marshall-Inman's body was never found. Photo / File

WorkSafe chief executive Phil Parkes earlier said the prosecution was the result of the most extensive and complex investigation ever undertaken by WorkSafe.

"We investigated whether those with any involvement in taking tourists to the island were meeting their obligations under the Health and Safety at Work Act 2015.

"We consider that these 13 parties did not meet those obligations. It is now up to the judicial system to determine whether they did or not. WorkSafe can't comment on the matters in front of the court."

WorkSafe has previously confirmed it did not investigate the rescue and recovery of victims after the eruption.

On those matters, no enforcement action has been taken.