Wet weather: Heavy rain warning for Auckland, Northland and Waikato

MetService severe weather warning: October 6th.

Heavy rain is hitting the North Island overnight, especially northern parts of the region - including Auckland, Northland and Waikato.

Multiple heavy rain watches are in place for the North Island.

MetService has issued a heavy rain watch for Northland south of Kaikohe, Auckland, Waikato near the west coast, Mt Taranaki, Coromandel Peninsula and Bay of Plenty north of Papamoa.

Auckland's heavy rain watch is expected to lift on Friday morning at 8am. That issued for Mt Taranaki and Waikato near the west coast is expected to lift in the early hours of Friday.

Northland's heavy rain watch is set to lift late on Thursday night.

Wet weather is currently covering the North Island. Photo / MetService

MetService said there is low-pressure system over northern New Zealand and an associated rain-band.

Rain is expected to move slowly southeastwards over northern parts of the North Island during Thursday night and Friday morning.

💧 A rainy day in the North Island on Thursday, heavy for some, thanks to a tropical air flow...



Quite a change from this time last year when soils were already quickly drying out! pic.twitter.com/MzgxQoftxj — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) October 6, 2021

Earlier today, MetService said the front moving over the upper North Island would bring a risk of heavy rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Some isolated areas could see 50mm of rain in six hours.

People in these regions are advised to keep up to date with forecasts in case any changes are made.

MetService meteorologist Tui McInnes said the weather is expected to become fine for most of the country for the coming weekend.

"While there will be the odd shower hanging about, the majority of Kiwis are in for fine weekend weather, perfect to get some fresh air," McInnes said.