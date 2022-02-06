Taranaki is experiencing Severe flooding following a MetService Red weather warning for heavy rain in the region. Video / Imogen Quigley / Kayla O'Connor / Kade Bellve / Julie-Anne Mowat

Heavy rain is set to batter most of the North Island including Auckland as holidaymakers return from a long weekend away.

On Sunday night, MetService issues a number of new heavy rain watches and orange warnings for the North Island.

Auckland MetService has issued a heavy rain warning for Auckland and it is expected to lift at midday on Monday.

Heavy Rain Watch issued for Auckland, Bay of Plenty, Great Barrier Is, Hawkes Bay, Rotorua https://t.co/y5lrk6kU2d — MetService Severe Weather Info (@MetServiceWARN) February 6, 2022

Meanwhile, heavy rain watches have also been issued for Bay of Plenty, Great Barrier Is, Hawkes Bay, Rotorua.

Earlier today, heavy rain battered the Taranaki region on Waitangi Day, with one weather station recording a month's worth of rain in just four hours.

The rainfall, which followed flooding on the South Island's West Coast earlier in the week, has closed roads, downed trees and caused slips.

Metservice issued a "red" weather warning in place for the region today, and this afternoon reported 138mm of rain had been recorded at Cape Egmont between 6am and 10am.

"This is truly exceptional rainfall for a station at sea level," Metservice said on Twitter.

"For some perspective, this is the same amount of rainfall that New Plymouth would experience in a typical July across the entire month."

Rain around the coast and in South Taranaki was subsiding but flooding was still present at about 5pm, Taranaki Civil Defence Emergency Management said in a Facebook update.

Just after 10pm it was announced, SH 1 Marton, between Wings Line and Calico Line, is closed because of flooding.

Detours are in place.

State Highway 45 between Pungarehu and Warea is closed at the intersection with Newall Road because ofo flooding.

Saddle Road, north-east of Palmerston North, between Ashhurst and Woodville, is closed overnight, following slips earlier today.

Motorists are asked to avoid travel, or take a different route such as the Pahiatua Track.

Many roads in the region are blocked or disrupted with slips, debris and surface flooding and the South Taranaki District Council is urging the public to avoid driving if possible, and take extreme care if travelling.

Footage filmed by residents in Rahotu, 50km south of New Plymouth, showed fast-moving water racing down a flooded street.

One resident said the town hall had flooded and sewage and fuel could be smelt in the streets.

Taranaki Civil Defence said that while the Metservice's weather warning was being lifted at 2pm, heavy rain was continuing this afternoon.

It said State Highway 45 between Okato and Opunake remained closed, and a detour was in place. Motorists were advised only to travel if necessary, and not to drive through floodwaters.

Civil Defence also said it had received reports of slips on SH3 at Mount Messenger and south of Hawera, though these roads remained open.

Rivers were flowing at high levels and people in the region were warned to keep away.

SADDLE RD, MANAWATU-WHANGANUI - FALLEN TREES - 12:45PM

The road is now CLOSED between Hope Rd and Salisbury St, due to fallen trees. Please avoid the area and consider delaying your journey if possible. ^AP pic.twitter.com/FYiX9EWaYR — Waka Kotahi NZTA Central North Island (@WakaKotahiCNI) February 5, 2022

There are also heavy rain warnings in place for the Hawkes Bay north of Napier and Gisborne, and the Tararua Ranges.

More rain is expected this week particularly in the flood-hit West Coast of the South Island. The MetService is forecasting another active front bringing rain to Westland, Buller, Tasman west of Motueka and the Nelson Lakes late Wednesday and Thursday.

People are advised to stay up to date with the latest forecasts and advisories.