A man has been charged after a courier van holding 60 packages was stolen from Westport but police are still trying to locate the items. Photo / 123RF

A man has appeared in court after a courier van containing 60 packages was allegedly stolen from Westport.

The parcels that were in the van are still missing.

On the morning of January 24, the unmarked courier vehicle was stolen and on Wednesday it was recovered and a man arrested.

A police spokesperson said the stolen packages and parcels remain outstanding and they believe these items may be hidden in either the Westport or Greymouth areas.

"Enquiries are in progress with the courier company to try and identify the large number of affected people in Westport township who have had packages stolen," they said.

A 38-year-old man appeared in the Greymouth Court on January 27 facing charges including burglary, theft of a vehicle, theft and arson.

Members of the public with any information regarding the whereabouts of the stolen courier packages and parcels or the movements of the courier vehicle - described as a silver Honda Elysion people-mover - between January 24 and 26 should contact Greymouth or Westport Police and quote file number 220124/6520.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.