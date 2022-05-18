Westland mayor Bruce Smith. Photo / Supplied

Westland Mayor Bruce Smith has been airlifted to hospital after a health scare, Westland District Council says.

Smith had a "recent bout of ill-health" and received specialist treatment, the council said today.

He was in a recovery period when he "experienced a downturn in his health" and was airlifted to Christchurch Hospital on Sunday.

"He has the support of his family in Christchurch and they ask for their privacy to be respected," the council said.

"This is a rough time for him, Jenny and their children and grandchildren, and our thoughts are with them all at this time," says Deputy Mayor David Carruthers.