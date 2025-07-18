Advertisement
Bay of Plenty ECE reliever Phoebe Robertson sentenced for child exploitation material

By &
Open Justice reporter - Tauranga·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Phoebe Robertson was caught with more than 400 videos containing child exploitation material. Photo / 123rf

Warning: This story deals with details of the sexual assault of children and may be distressing.

An early childhood relief teacher who told police she has “a serious addiction to disgusting things” has been sentenced to home detention after being caught with more than 400 videos containing child exploitation material.

