She decided to head home and leave, and was picked up by relatives.
About 20 minutes later, Wickliffe-Heta arrived in a “highly agitated state” and began banging on the back door so loudly she eventually opened it because she was worried he would break a window.
Grace messaged a relative on social media to let her know he’d arrived, before he went into the room and dragged her from a table, and on to the ground.
As she yelled out for help, Wickliffe-Heta repeatedly hit her, and Grace hit him back.
Wickliffe-Heta hit her with a metal chair, then got on top of her and started strangling her, but she was able to squeeze his testicles and get away.
As Grace’s relatives headed to her house, telling her to “keep him there”, and “I am coming”, she ran outside, but he grabbed her by the leg to stop her, then pulled her hair and dragged her to the front doorstep.
She managed to break free and went into the house, and armed herself with two large kitchen knives.
The pair began yelling at each other, and Wickliffe-Heta moved closer as Grace turned and went inside.
He grabbed her by the shoulder, and during the scuffle that followed, she stabbed Wickliffe-Heta once, in an upward motion, with one of the knives piercing his chest, slicing his heart and liver, causing massive internal bleeding.
Wickliffe-Heta ran outside to the letterbox, and Grace followed him, still holding the knives as the argument continued.
He then walked away, crossing the road, just as the woman’s relatives turned up and all three chased after him.
Wickliffe-Heta went down a driveway and over a fence before falling and becoming unconscious.
Grace and her relatives went back to her house, and the knives were placed under the front passenger seat of their car.
They left but were stopped by police, and the knives, one of which had blood on it, were found.
Wickliffe-Heta was later found by a member of the public, having died sometime earlier.
Officers dealing with Grace that evening and the following day noticed she had bruising to her face and was uncomfortable while walking.
‘She should have removed herself’
Crown solicitor Jacinda Hamilton acknowledged that it was Wickliffe-Heta who went to Grace’s home and became violent that night, however, she had been able to remove herself twice before fatally stabbing him.
“She had the opportunity to close the door, and she didn’t take it.”
“Miss Grace was being beaten that night, and I don’t put it any other way.”
The stabbing was self-defence, with Wickliffe-Heta showing persistent aggression in a scuffle that he initiated.
In pushing for a home detention sentence, he said Grace had no criminal history and qualified for a discount for youth, her guilty plea, 10 months on electronically-monitored bail, and various reports.
‘She was trying to protect herself’
Justice Powell explained how the pair met when they were both 14.
“There’s no doubt that your relationship was volatile, and arguments and physical assaults were not unusual, particularly when drinking,” he said.
The toxicity was also apparent to whānau of the pair, with Grace’s father having tried to get her to move to Whakatāne.