The Tactical Retail Crime Unit started on Monday and was established in response to ongoing concerns around retail crime in the Auckland City west area. Photo / 123RF

New police retail crime unit nabs shoplifters linked to $250k thefts just hours after hitting the streets

A pair of “nationally sought” shoplifters have been arrested and charged with stealing more than a quarter of a million dollars worth of goods from New Zealand stores.

The arrests came within hours of a new police team targeting retail crime that began work in Auckland.

A 37-year-old man has been charged with five counts of shoplifting. He is due to appear in the Auckland District Court on July 29.

A 28-year-old woman is facing nine counts of shoplifting and burglary charges and will appear in court on July 30.

Both remain in police custody until then and further charges are being considered.