She got a “weird vibe” from the man, the woman told the Herald.
The security guard was injured in an altercation with a person being pursued by police, Newmarket Business Association chief executive Mark Knoff-Thomas told Newstalk ZB.
He’d visited the injured man in hospital, Knoff-Thomas said.
“[This] is an awful situation for him and for all of us to be in.”
The Newmarket Security team was dedicated to “keeping our community safe”, he said.
“It was formed with this purpose in mind – to ensure the protection of the precinct’s retailers, businesses and their customers so all visitors can safely enjoy the area. I am proud every day of the work that they do.”
There was no further threat to the area or public.
“The real issue we have at the moment is that knife crime in Auckland and New Zealand is on the increase and that’s something that concerns me greatly.
“This was an isolated incident but, needless to say, there have been situations in Auckland and around the country where knife crimes have cropped up.”
The criminal charges for knife crime needed another look, Knoff-Thomas said.