Saturday afternoon shopping at Westfield Albany was interrupted after a fire alarm went off. Photo / Supplied

Saturday afternoon shopping at Westfield Albany was interrupted after a fire alarm went off. Photo / Supplied

Hundreds of shoppers were evacuated from a major Auckland mall this afternoon after the fire alarm went off.

Auckland woman Gabi Nunes was at Westfield Albany when the alarm began to sound about 3.30pm.

"Everyone evacuated calmly."

She couldn't see or smell smoke and didn't know why the alarm was activated.

Nunes left the mall soon after, as hundreds waited outside. Her son later saw firefighters at the scene.

The scene outside Westfield Albany after the fire alarm went off. Photo / Supplied

No one from Fire and Emergency Northern was available to comment and the mall owners couldn't immediately be contacted.

However, when the Herald called the mall helpdesk about 4.30pm a person who answered said the mall had reopened and was operating as normal.

The person didn't know why the alarm had gone off.