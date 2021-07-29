West Coast reprieve: Extension granted after 1000 tonnes of items destroyed in flooding dumped

More than 1000 tonnes of items destroyed in the West Coast flooding has been dumped at a transfer station. Photo / George Heard

More than 1000 tonnes of items destroyed in the West Coast flooding has been dumped at a transfer station, leading to the extension of the free waste removal programme until Sunday.

A post on the Buller Emergency Management Facebook page on Tuesday said the day's collection brings the total number to just over 1000 tonnes of waste - with the free dumping expected to end on Thursday.

But after concerns from the community that some people may not have been able to put their waste out in time, authorities have decided to extend it.

"We have extended the free flood-damaged waste drop off at the transfer station period until the end of this Sunday 1 August.

"This gives people who may still not have had a chance to remove their rubbish to do so."

From Monday, it will be "business as usual" and transfer station drop-off charges will apply.

Meanwhile, the emergency management team is asking locals to keep in mind that there is a shortage of building materials.

"This means, although insurance has said you can remove your kitchen or bathrooms, you might have issues buying in new items for a while. You could be left without really important things like sinks, taps, shower trays and shells or benchtops for a long time.

"If you can hang on to these things and disinfect them safely, please do. It will save extra stress in the future."