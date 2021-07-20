West Coast flooding: 489 homes damaged, 153 people still displaced

Westport on the South Island's West Coast was completely flooded, with many residents left without homes. Photo / George Heard

Four hundred and eighty-nine homes have been damaged in severe flooding on the West Coast over the weekend.

An update from West Coast Emergency Management said 89 houses suffered severe or total damage (red category) and 400 suffered moderate damage (yellow category).

The Buller District is continuing to respond to the flooding emergency.

And, 2046 properties had light or no damage out of the 2547 that have now been assessed as part of the Rapid Impact Assessment process.

"The main concentration of severe damage is in the area between the racecourse and the port, an area adjacent to the domain, the area around the Queen and Disraeli St intersection, the Eastons Rd/Kawatiri Pl area, the Snodgrass area, and some houses in the Colvin St area," a spokesperson said.

Residents in the red category are not able to live in their homes at present, they said.

The latest figures on the numbers in evacuation centres are:

Altogether 95 residents have sought shelter at Westport South School, 21 at the Kiwi Holiday Park, and 37 at the Carters Beach Top 10 Holiday Park.

"The goal is to have people relocated to alternative short and long-term accommodation options as soon as possible."

Extra financial support is available to people in the Buller District affected by the flooding, they said.

Civil Defence payments are available

Payments can help with:

• Emergency food, clothing and bedding

• Accommodation costs

• Loss of income because you can't work due to the flooding

• Payments if you have evacuees staying with you in places such as a private home, marae or community centres

Resident can go to Work and Income website and search for Civil Defence Payment or call Work and Income on 0800 752 102 for more information.

Community Information Hub

Residents seeking assistance or information of any sort are urged to visit the Community Information Hub at the NBS Theatre in Lyndhurst St, Westport.

It is open from 9am every day.

The following agencies are now available to assist residents affected by flooding including:

• Buller District Council

• Homebuilders

• Age Concern

• Public Health

• Red Cross

• Te Ha o Kawatiri

• Buller REAP

• Number 37 Community House

• Animal Welfare

• West Coast cultural advisers and iwi advocates

The Insurance Council will be at the hub from noon on Wednesday until Sunday to answer insurance questions.

The Community Information Hub will have the latest public information on the flooding emergency.

Residents are welcome to turn up for a "cuppa and a chat", the spokesperson said.