MP pay rises loom amid public sector cuts, family of a missing man opens up and grocery supply costs increase in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / RNZ / NZHerald

West Coast residents are preparing for one to two times their monthly rainfall in the space of a few days, while North Island residents are set to see high winds and heavy rain at the end of week.

MetService has issued a raft of new weather alerts for the South Island, including an “orange” heavy rain warning for much of Westland for Tuesday to Thursday.

Over that period in the region, as much as 600mm to 800mm could accumulate about the ranges - with peak hourly rates of 20mm to 30mm - along with 200mm to 300mm about the coast.

An orange warning was also in place for Fiordland, north of George Sound, where about 150mm to 250mm of rain could fall on Tuesday, with peak rates reaching 20mm/h to 30mm/h.

Elsewhere, MetService has issued a strong wind watch for Fiordland - where north-to-northwest winds could hit gale strength overnight Monday and Tuesday - and also for the Canterbury High Country, for 24 hours from noon Tuesday.

Heavy rain watches were in place for southern Fiordland, the headwaters of the Canterbury lakes, and in the Grey District and Westland north of Hokitika.

🟡Severe Weather Update🟠



Starting tonight, a major weather system brings rain to Aotearoa NZ for the next few days, starting in the west



Watches and Orange Warnings are out for Heavy Rain and Strong winds - these may be upgraded in the days aheadhttps://t.co/qHyE5zzql5 pic.twitter.com/MentaarVuB — MetService (@MetService) April 7, 2024

West Coast Emergency Management (WCEM) said it has started planning and preparations for the weather warning issued by MetService on Monday.

“WCEM asks everyone to keep up to date with the forecast and take precautions. This is a good time to review your emergency plans for home or work, and if travelling to check you have some emergency supplies (water, food, warm clothing) with you.”

WCEM Group Manager Claire Brown said: “The West Coast is not unaccustomed to large rainfall, however we are wanting people to keep an eye out and to take care.”

Westland Mayor Helen Lash said important conversations are happening between herself and supporting agencies such as Fenz, St John, police, and NZTA.

“Everyone knows what is potentially coming, so we will wait for the latest update, and then start mapping things out from there. That may include placing certain people in certain areas.”

Lash said the region is apprehensive about what may happen, but confident in its ability to manage.

“Obviously we’re going to get a good thrashing one day, it’s the nature of where we live,” she said.

“We’ve got to take it on the chin. That’s a strength because we’re all not silly in appreciating what can happen and how quickly it can happen, and what needs to be done should it happen.”

Wet end to the week for North Island

MetService meteorologist John Law said, for the next couple of days, the weather in the North Island is forecast to look good.

Here's a look at one of our in-house models.



This is a running 24 hour rainfall forecast.



Predicted rainfall is shown by the size of the bars 📊.



Also, the trend of the bars [growing ⬆️ or shrinking ⬇️] indicates forecast rain intensity.



More rain is expected beyond Thu AM. pic.twitter.com/zJSjaJZkwX — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) April 8, 2024

However, by Thursday, it will start to turn as bad weather will roll in from the west.

“For places like Northland and Auckland, we could see some strong winds and reaching gales at times,” he said.

He said southern Taranaki, Wanganui, and Wellington could see similar conditions.

Law said the rain and wind is set to continue to move east on Friday.

“Places like the Bay of Plenty, Waikato and Auckland could well find some heavier rainfall,” he said

“It’s a situation to be aware of, but it’s looking like there will be some heavy rainfall by Thursday and Friday.”