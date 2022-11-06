The mouth of Little Whanganui River where the 23 million-year-old fossil was taken on the West Coast. Photo / Google Maps

The mouth of Little Whanganui River where the 23 million-year-old fossil was taken on the West Coast. Photo / Google Maps

An iwi has still heard nothing from those who caused a national stir after removing a 23 million-year-old whale fossil from near Karamea, despite being encouraged by the police to come forward.

Te Runanga o Ngati Waewae chairman Francois Tumahai was contacted by police last week, and told those who hacked out the fossil from a rock ledge at the mouth of Little Wanganui River would be in touch.

By noon on Friday, he had still not heard from them.

Tumahai said the West Coast Regional Council, police, and now the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment were all involved.

“At the end of the day, all I want is to get it back to the community, somewhere up there.

“I’m keen to see it resolved and get it sorted for the community.”

The three people involved in the removal “need to front”.

There are ongoing concerns a legal loophole allowed the fossil to be taken in the first place.

