A stolen vehicle rammed a police car in a high-speed chase around West Auckland streets before being spiked and bursting into flames.

Waitematā West Area Commander Sunny Patel said three people were taken into custody overnight following a fleeing driver incident in Glen Eden.

Police were called to the scene at around 10.40pm following a report of a stolen car stopped outside a Glen Eden school and two teenagers allegedly being threatened with a weapon.

Patel said when police attempted to apprehend the driver they reversed into the front of a police patrol vehicle and fled.

Police continued to pursue the stolen vehicle until it began to reach dangerous speeds, Patel said.

A short time later an Eagle helicopter located the vehicle and observed the vehicle pulling over, but the vehicle then escaped police capture once again.

Patel said the offenders then continued to drive recklessly and at high speed around the suburban Glen Eden area.

The dramatic chase finally came to an end when police spiked and stopped the vehicle on Great North Rd, near the intersection of Kirby St.

The heavily damaged stolen vehicle subsequently caught fire and had to be extinguished at the scene.

Patel said police are not looking for anyone else in relation to this incident.

The car was severely damaged during the chase. Photo / Hayden Woodward



