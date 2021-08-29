West Auckland pursuit, firearms incident: 14-year-old to appear in Youth Court

Video shows police cars swarming in Henderson. Video / Supplied

Five people arrested following a dramatic police chase across Auckland on Friday involving three cars were under the age of 16, police have confirmed.

Footage shows what is believed to be a stolen Subaru Forester being driven erratically in Henderson near the WestCity Mall before a number of police cars barricade the vehicle in to stop the driver. The car had already been spiked by police earlier in the pursuit.

"It has been driven at a grossly, excessive speed and dangerous manner," Inspector Kerry Watson said at the time.

"We have managed to spike this car a number of times and the manner of driving didn't not change.

"It got to a point where it was so dangerous, that one of our commanders gave the instructions that we needed to stop this car using force."

Police pursed a person driving eractically and dangerously across Auckland on Friday. Photo / Drew Kelly

Two people were arrested at the scene and two others a short time later, nearby.

Police had been following the cars on Friday afternoon after a firearms incident at a Hillside Rd property in Papatoetoe.

A second car identified by the Eagle helicopter was stopped in Auckland City and the driver was taken into custody.

"A 14-year-old is due to appear in the Youth Court tomorrow on a charge of unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle," police told the Heral today.

"Four other youth are being referred to Youth Aid and inquiries are ongoing."

A third car connected to the firearms incident was seen driving at dangerous speeds to Avondale.

Police said one of the officers suffered minor injuries from a police dog and was receiving treatment.

Other drivers who were caught near the police chase said it was "absolute chaos" and it was "pretty scary".