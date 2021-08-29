West Auckland pursuit, firearms incident: 14-year-old to appear in Youth Court

Five people arrested following a dramatic police chase across Auckland on Friday involving three cars were under the age of 16, police have confirmed.
Footage shows what is believed to be a stolen Subaru Forester being driven erratically in Henderson near the WestCity Mall before a number of police cars barricade the vehicle in to stop the driver. The car had already been spiked by police earlier in the pursuit.
"It has been driven at a grossly, excessive speed and dangerous manner," Inspector Kerry Watson said at the time.
"We have managed to spike this car a number of times and the manner of driving didn't not change.
"It got to a point where it was so dangerous, that one of our commanders gave the instructions that we needed to stop this car using force."
Two people were arrested at the scene and two others a short time later, nearby.
Police had been following the cars on Friday afternoon after a firearms incident at a Hillside Rd property in Papatoetoe.
A second car identified by the Eagle helicopter was stopped in Auckland City and the driver was taken into custody.
"A 14-year-old is due to appear in the Youth Court tomorrow on a charge of unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle," police told the Heral today.
"Four other youth are being referred to Youth Aid and inquiries are ongoing."
A third car connected to the firearms incident was seen driving at dangerous speeds to Avondale.
Police said one of the officers suffered minor injuries from a police dog and was receiving treatment.
Other drivers who were caught near the police chase said it was "absolute chaos" and it was "pretty scary".