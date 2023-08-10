Detective Inspector Callum McNeill, of Waitematā CIB speaks to media in relation to the investigation to locate missing man Jayden Mamfredos-Nair.

The distraught parents of missing man Jayden Mamfredos-Nair have pleaded to get their son back, who police believe has been murdered.

Police yesterday launched a homicide investigation almost four months since then 19-year-old Mamfredos-Nair went missing in rural Massey, West Auckland.

He was last seen at Birdwood Reserve on April 21 when he got into a car with two men linked to the Head Hunters gang. Those two men have not co-operated with police investigations.

Detective Inspector Callum McNeill said, “Evidence [collected so far] leads me to believe we are investigating a homicide and Jayden is a victim of foul play.”

McNeill did not divulge what the evidence was or how it pointed to a homicide.

“Police have kept an open mind throughout the investigation, but as time has gone by, concerns have grown,” McNeill said.

“He has not touched [his] bank accounts, social media, telephone, anything. It’s highly unusual for him not to be in contact with his family and celebrating his 20th birthday.”

“It is heartbreaking. I want to return Jayden back to his family and hold those who have murdered him to account,” he said.

]Detective Inspector Callum McNeill said Jayden Mamfredos-Nair was last seen at Birdwood Reserve in Ranui. Photo / Hayden Woodward

McNeill announced the homicide inquiry at Birdwood Reserve, alongside Mamfredos-Nair’s parents, who stood to the side holding back tears. He read a statement on the family’s behalf.

“Jayden’s mum and dad [are] still coming to terms with what has happened to their beloved boy,” he said.

Mamfredos-Nair’s parents asked for privacy, but his mother made a brief statement to the Herald as she left the police press conference: “We just want him back.”

“Everything’s a bit overwhelming. Police are supporting us as much as they can,” she said.

“Let’s get him back, dead or alive,” she said as she got into her car, hiding her face from television cameras.

Mamfredos-Nair’s family reported him missing on April 24. He was seen at a petrol station on Lincoln Rd three days earlier about 8pm. He was wearing a black and white jacket, navy blue trousers, grey running shoes and a black hat.

About 45 minutes later, at 8.45pm on April 21, he was dropped off at Birdwood Reserve. Mamfredos-Nair then got into a 2022 black Toyota Hilux. Police have since found the vehicle and “thoroughly” examined it for clues.

Detective Inspector Callum McNeill addressed media at Birdwood Reserve in West Auckland. Photo / Corey Fleming

McNeill said police were considering his meeting with the Head Hunters-linked men could have been a drug deal gone wrong: “That’s something we are investigating, absolutely.”

“Police have identified these two associates, who are known to us, and they have been spoken to.

“All we can say is he [Mamfredos-Nair] has arranged to meet these individuals at this location.

“They ... [are] not co-operating with police. Forget allegiances - the time is now to do the right thing and speak up,” McNeill said.

“We need to bring Jayden home.”

McNeill said investigators had spoken to a number of people since and have executed several search warrants in West and North Auckland.

“The investigation team have done previous appeals, spoken to associates and conducted extensive enquiries with CCTV,” he said.

McNeill read a statement on behalf of Mamfredos-Nair’s family: “We ... are deeply concerned and distraught over his disappearance.”

“Our hearts ache with worry, and we are deeply concerned for his safety and wellbeing.

“Jayden is a cherished member of our family, and we are desperately hoping for his safe return.

“We strongly urge anyone with any information, no matter how small it may seem, to please come forward and contact police.

“Please help us bring our boy home.”

McNeill said police were particularly interested in his movements on the night of April 21.

“We need to find Jayden and provide some closure to his family,” he said.

